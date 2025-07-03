How to properly dispose of fireworks and why it matters

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Lighting off fireworks can be a lot of fun, but once it's over, what you do next is important to your safety and the environment. Cleaning up properly can help reduce pollutants in our waterways.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Lighting off fireworks can be a lot of fun, but once that fun is over, what you do next is important to your safety and the environment.

It's simple: after lighting off a firework, wait 20 minutes before picking it up.

Soak fireworks in a bucket of water for 15 minutes and throw them away in a plastic bag.

When it comes to the leftover debris on the ground, sweep instead of hose down.

Maddy Wahl with Keep Omaha Beautiful says the organization is encouraging this one simple step to reduce the amount of litter in our waterways.

If you want to help clean up in the aftermath of the 4th, Keep Omaha Beautiful is hosting a neighborhood cleanup event in Hanscom Park and surrounding areas this Saturday at 10 a.m.