Hundreds gather to form human blue dot

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Blue Dot Energy and Douglas County Democrats hosted a family-friendly event to promote voter turnout. Over 2000 people were present at Memorial Park to create the human blue dot.

There was a ton of blue dot energy at Memorial Park on Sunday.

That's where hundreds of Democratic supporters showed up to form a human blue dot.

It was organized by the Blue Dot Energy Group and Douglas County Democrats.

Karin Waggoner is an organizer who says this is a way for Nebraskans to harness that BDE power and turn it into votes.

"We wanted to do something close enough to the election that we could take all these human beings who are ready and want something to do and turn it into action," said Waggoner.

Waggoner goes on to mention the importance Omaha could play in this election with a potential for the deciding electoral vote coming out of our city.

Along with the man-made dot, the event featured informatio on petition initiatives, voter education and more.