I-480 temporary lane closure under Harney Street Bridge, begins Feb. 14

The Harney Street Bridge will beclosed until December, causing ongoing traffic disruptions.

Construction is part of an effort to improve the streetcar system.

All lanes on I-480 under the bridge will be closed from February 14-February 17 starting at 9 pm.

As the Harney Street Bridge closes for construction, residents share their experiences with detours and the potential benefits of the improvements.

Jenna Stoneroad lives up the street from the Harney Street Bridge, which closed earlier this week and won't open until December. She says the closure has cause her to take some alternate routes, but there are some pros to the construction.

"It's been really nice having the one traffic light being a yellow flashing light because they used to be un-synced with each other, but now it makes it easier to actually get through that light," said Stoneroad.

The bridge demolition and reconstruction is being done so it can hold the weight of the street car. KMTV talked to City Engineer Austin Rowser and he said I-480 will be close February 14 at 9 pm for demolition, and will reopen February 17. Since stretch of highway under the bridge is closing, Stoneroad fears cars may look for an alternate route down her street.

"It could definitely be a problem that happened for like two days earlier in the year too, and it did make it a little harder to get out of the back parking lot here," said Stoneroad

Detours for traffic are North down Park Avenue to Douglas, south down 29th to Leavenworth, and North on 28th to Harney.