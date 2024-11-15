'I do have worries, I do have difficulties': DACA recipients concerned with Trump presidency

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright, in Omaha speaking with a DACA recipient who says she's worried about what her life will look like in America once president-elect, Donald Trump takes office because of his campaign promise of mass deportations.

Dulce is a nursing student and has lived in the U.S. since she was six- years old. Omaha is her home even though her family is from Mexico.

"It's funny because I may look like I'm confident but deep down, I do have worries, I do have difficulties," said Dulce.

When she was granted DACA status during the Obama administration. She received a social security number and was eventually eligible to have a state drivers license. She's now one of 2,600 DACA recipients living in our state.

"I would probably have to work in those areas where immigrants work. Could be a field, picking fruits, it could be one of those jobs that do not require social security," said Dulce.

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to make quote the "largest deportation effort in American history." If her immigration status changes her life would be upended.

"If I don't work, I can't pay for my status. If I don't pay for my status, I can work or go to school, or drive in the U.S. so that's a lot of stress, aside from being a nursing student," said Dulce.

Juan Carlos Garcia with Omaha Welcomes the Strangersays his organization is actively advising people how to protect assets.

"So we can plan ahead. Put the bank account under the 18 years old name, take care of all the paperwork, in case you are deported. So your oldest son, daughter, friend cousin, has a plan in place so it does not disrupt or destroy the family," said Dulce.

In 2020 Trump did try to end the program but that move was rejected by the supreme court. Now with Trump and republicans set to retake power she's worried the home shes known for 22 years may cast her aside.

"It makes me feel like I don't have a place go and it makes me feel like I am lonely," said Dulce.

The group, Omaha Welcomes the Stranger encourages any minority groups worried about whats to come, to reach out to their organization or other local non-profits that focus on assisting immigrants. In Omaha, I'm Melissa Wright.