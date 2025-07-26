Nebraska faces a shortage of 5,000 nurses and $20 million budget cuts to the University of Nebraska's school systems.

Nebraska Methodist College seeks federal funding for costly healthcare education, with officials warning that reduced support could worsen the provider shortage in underserved regions

Watch: U.S. Senator Deb Fischer invited to visit Methodist College to discuss the healthcare worker shortage, but questioned the federal government's role in solving it.

Nebraska is down about 5,000 nurses, while healthcare systems like the University of Nebraska's are facing $20 million budget cuts. U.S. Senator Deb Fischer was invited to visit Methodist College in Omaha to discuss the healthcare worker shortage, but questioned the federal government's role in solving it.

'I don't think so': Senator Fischer questions government role in solving Nebraska's nursing shortage

KMTV asked Fischer how she's working with institutions like Methodist College and the University of Nebraska Medical Center to address the shortage so Nebraskans can get adequate and quick healthcare, but she deflected.

"I hope to visit with folks today and see what that is, but again, is that the federal government's job? I don't think so," Fischer said.

Fischer emphasized that the federal government should focus on other priorities, like national defense.

"The problem is the federal government's not the answer for everybody's funding issues, you know, we need to make decisions at the federal level and prioritize what really is a core duty," Fischer said.

Nebraska Methodist College CEO Deb Carlson explained they need federal funding to educate future healthcare workers because of the high costs involved.

"They don't understand how expensive that healthcare education is so when it comes to, for example, our equipment just alone we have $60,000 equipment up to, you know, a million dollars," Carlson said.

After touring the facility, Fischer entered a private meeting. KMTV attempted to ask follow-up questions as she left, but Fischer declined, saying she was on her way to the next appointment.

Teri Bruening, Vice President for Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer, expressed concern about the impact of reduced funding.

"It costs more in health care and education and when we don't have the extra layer of support then it's going to in the end impact if we have healthcare providers to take care of our community," Bruening said.

The situation is particularly dire in rural areas. Data from the Nebraska Hospital Association shows 14 of the state's 93 counties don't have a primary care physician, and 85 rural communities are considered medically underserved for primary care.

Fischer noted that several health bills are moving through the legislative process.

"We haven't passed forward the health bill yet, but we have, let's see, we have five others that we've already passed out of committee. We're gonna be taking up three to four of them on the floor next week to get that done. So we'll be looking of course at the needs that we have across the state," Fischer said.

Adding to these challenges, the Nebraska Hospital Association projects nearly 80,000 Nebraskans will lose health coverage due to Trump administration cuts.

Fischer suggested that hospitals in Omaha are fortunate to be surrounded by groups that provide large donations, which she indicated could be a viable option to offset decreased federal funds.

