'I hope you hit that curb': Nebraska climbs ranks for worst road rage

Many Nebraskans pride themselves on their kindness, that's why they call it Nebraskan nice! But, for some Nebraskans once they get behind a wheel that goes out the window.

Nebraska is in the top 20 states for worst road rage according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. With nearly 50 percent of vehicle fatalities in our state a result of aggressive driving.

These numbers aren't shocking to Julius Nanke who says his temper gets the best of him sometimes when he is behind the wheel.

"If you turn the corner and you don't put a turning signal on, I hope you hit that curb and your tire goes flat," said Nanke.

In fact Nanke thought Nebraska's ranking would be even higher..

"After my experiences here in the city, we do have some bad people and driving and road rage, road rage more of mine, but it's for sure on the top five or top 10 list for sure," said Nake.

Other neighbors believe road rage stem from bad driving practices like speeding, running red lights, or not using turn signals.

"They pretend not know how to drive, not using their blinkers, speeding. I think if we're all going 70 then you're going 80 you're messing up the flow of traffic and then there's a car crash and then traffic gets backed up. 8Running red lights is probably the worst.Everybody stops and you just see a car zoom right past the red light," said Omaha resident Danny Averalo.

