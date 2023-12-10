‘I really love animals, especially horses’: Sensory-friendly event for those with developmental disabilities

Video shows families interacting with Omaha Police Mounted Patrol horses.

The event, Holiday of Horses, was created by Mounted Patrol Officer Marc Vansickle to give those with developmental disabilities the chance to bond with horses in a safe environment.

“I really love animals, especially horses. They are very kind, gentle creatures and just getting to know each and every one of their personalities is such a different adventure," said Raven Green, an 18-year-old who attended with her boyfriend.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Holiday of Horses is back for the first time since 2018.

It’s a sensory-friendly experience for children and adults with autism at the Omaha Police Department Horse Barn.

Created by Mounted Patrol Officer, Marc Vansickle, the event gives those with developmental disabilities the chance to bond with the horses in a safe environment.

“I really love animals, especially horses. They are very kind, gentle creatures and just getting to know each and every one of their personalities is such a different adventure,” said Raven Green, who attended the event.

With 300 people in attendance over the span of four hours, each attendee got to enjoy a holiday gathering without an overwhelming crowd.

Put on by the Mounted Patrol in partner with the Autism Center and Autism Society of Nebraska, the event also offered lunch, other activities, and a quiet room for those who need to take a break.