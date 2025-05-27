Healing Ribbons, a women-run Indigenous nonprofit, focuses on healing generational trauma and promoting cultural identity through art and traditional curriculum, including activities like making ribbon skirts.

The organization began as an online group during the pandemic and has since established a physical space in Midtown for community gatherings and creative expression.

Executive Director Alex Lovriend emphasizes the impact of cultural loss on Indigenous communities, highlighting the importance of connection to traditional practices, with the space open to all Indigenous women, regardless of tribal identification, and offering free programming.

Watch Hannah's Story:

Indigenous non-profit opens space in Central Omaha, offering free programming for cultural healing.

Healing generational trauma is a central focus for Healing Ribbons, a women-run Indigenous nonprofit that promotes healing and cultural identity through traditional curriculum.

"My son's Omaha name is Thunder Roars, and my father's name is the same. I wanted to depict colors from the sky and lightning, harnessing that energy," said Kateri Hinman-Petto.

The organization emphasizes healing through art and talking circles.

Hannah McIlree

"Whatever they choose to work on, whether it's ribbon skirts or making their regalia, it's a time for them to apply whatever they are feeling, whatever those emotions may be. It could be grief or depression, but a lot of that gets worked out," said Program Coordinator Renee Sansscouci.

Participants are currently focused on making ribbon skirts.

They're often worn during ceremonies and powwows, symbolizing cultural identity and pride.

"Women are able to design their own pieces of regalia that reflect their personal journey of healing," said Hinman-Petto.

Healing Ribbons began as an online group during the pandemic. Eventually, the members began meeting in person, hosting gatherings at Joslyn Castle and members' homes. After three years, they now have a dedicated space in Central Omaha.

"We have a lot of supplies and equipment, lots of ribbon, so it’s nice to have a central location where the community can come together," said Hinman-Petto.

Many Indigenous communities have experienced cultural loss. Executive Director Alex Lovriend said this has led to a disconnect from traditional practices.

"I was adopted at a young age, so I was displaced from my family. As an adult, you feel connected, but not as connected as you might have if you grew up with your culture," said Lovriend.

The space welcomes all Indigenous women, and tribal identification is not required. All programming is free.