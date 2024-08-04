Intense severe weather impacting neighbors wellbeing; CHI Health offers ways to cope

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's been an intense severe weather season affecting our neighbors in different ways.

You may be dealing with no power still following Wednesday’s windstorm or trying to navigate the loss of a home following the April 26 tornadoes.

Whatever it may be CHI Health's Dr. Harmit Singh says it's normal to develop fears after these type of events.

He says the most important thing you can do is to remember what is in your control.

"Reassure yourself that just like any other event, it's an event, it's going to go away. And yes, there's going to be some bad outcomes from that, but we'll get through this. You know, as a human being, we are resilient, and we are able to get through difficult situations in life."

Dr. Singh says what we can control is making sure we are informed; we are safe and we're keeping ourselves prepared.

If you have feelings of anxiety that persist after the event has long passed, Dr. Singh says it may be time to seek professional help.