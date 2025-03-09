International Women’s Day protests demand equal rights

Video shows 72nd and Dodge protest on important issues.

International Women’s Day is recognized globally, and in Omaha, neighbors protested for women's rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

One organizer of the protest hopes this inspires neighbors in smaller cities to take action and use their voices.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Today is globally known and celebrated as International Women's Day. Neighbors of all genders and ages used today to bring attention to women's rights and to let U.S. Representatives see who's impacted by new executive orders. I went to the corner of 72nd and Dodge and saw over a hundred protesters with several signs. Topics ranged from women's health, LGBTQ+ rights, and DEI.

Caydee Bauers and Ariana Wilson tell me they decided to spend their day… trying to make a difference.

"As a White woman, I have the privilege that other people don't have but I do have it, and recognizing that and using my voice is what I can do to make a difference," Caydee Bauers.

"The main that's driving me is that I don't want to see people oppressed like we are … we're supposed to be the land of the free and I don't see that anywhere I look," said Ariana Wilson.

Rebecca Haddix one of the organizers felt compelled to set up this protest on the Women's March website. She says she wanted to get more people involved in what's going on in D.C.

She added she hopes others in surrounding small towns realize that there is power in numbers when it comes to speaking out on issues you find important.

