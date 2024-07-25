Is OPS failing minority students? This racial equity group thinks so

Graduation rates have decreased or stayed the same at OPS for nearly a decade

New data shows male students are most likely to drop out

Watch to learn about why one group thinks minority students are dropping out



Last week the Omaha Public School District released datashowing the four year graduation rate had decreased, the numbers also show students part of minority groups are most likely to drop out. Movement in Omaha for Racial Equity or MORE says they want to find a solution.

"No one wants their child to fail. No one wants their child to be a drop out or to see the graduation drop," said MORE chairperson A'Jamal Rashad Byndon.

Data shows that the 4 year graduation rate across the OPS has decreased by 6 percent, putting them in the bottom 50 percent of Nebraska schools.

Students who are most likely to drop out are Hispanic and African American males.

Byndon says OPS is failing BIPOC students

"We have to say if we're serious and we believe in diversity and opportunities for every people groups, it should reflect in our institutions and at least get me a cut out of somebody dark skinned, put it in the corner," said Byndon.

KMTV neighborhood reporter Hannah McIlree contacted OPS to learn more about what they're doing to help minority students and they told me to refer to last weeks presentation.

In that presentation the district says they're implementing frame work to monitor students progress including:Touch point coaching from teachers, student engagement monitoring, and feedback for growth.

"A lot of it is based on income and poverty status, but we shouldn't use that as an excuse because we go back in history, we had some of the greatest gains when we had families working in communities working together," said Byndon.

From 2014 to 2017 the graduation rate hovered at 78 percent and since has steadily decreased to 70 percent.

Byndon says MORE wants to work OPS on bringing community elders to help get students back on track

"We would like to host community forums meetings where we moderate the event and we know how to moderate events and hold listening sessions," said Byndon.