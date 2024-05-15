'It's a sacrifice': Law enforcement memorial honors all fallen heroes in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - Honoring officers who've given their lives in the line of duty. A special memorial took place at Omaha Police Department’s downtown headquarters.



4 Nebraska officers name's will be engraved in D.C,

Families place roses on wreath for lost loved ones

Video shows agencies at law enforcement service

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Families, deputies, and community leaders gathered to remember the lives of all fallen heroes who've died on the job.

Officer Greg O'Neill helped organize the memorial.

"Sacrifice, it's a sacrifice that not only their their loved one gave, but it's also sacrifice family gave too," says O'Neill.

The memorial is a Kay Bartek will never forget.

"I'll never forget very, very emotional and moving," says Bartek.

And a reason to be grateful.

Bartek was there to honor her Husband Larry who passed away at age 81 last year. He served 25 years with OPD before his retirement.

"My husband's retired Omaha Police officer 25 years love the job my husband; one in a million," she says.

She and others were escorted by officers to place a rose on a wreath.

"I'm just grateful for my family, you know together we'll get through this," says Bartek.

Officer O'Neill later announced some families will travel to Washington D.C.

"Families come off the plane and see that local tie even if it wasn't their community it's still very impact for them," says O'Neill.

He and others plan to have the names of four officers from Nebraska engraved into the National Law Enforcement Memorial Wall.