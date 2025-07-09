'It's really heartbreaking': Federal freeze on afterschool care leaves Omaha families in limbo

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Afterschool care at the Omaha nonprofit Completely Kids is not just fun for the kids, but essential to some families. Now, programs here could be reduced if funding isn't released.



Federal grants that were approved by Congress and set to be distributed on July 1st are now being held by the Department of Education.

"Since we're not living in the neighborhood, I'm concerned that we'll be one of the first ones to be scratched from the program."

For now, no actions have been taken by the nonprofit, but it's something parents are keeping an eye on.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a place where kids can learn, play and grow, but a $6 billion federal funding freeze has some parents worried for their kids' after-school care.

At Completely KIDS, its programs provide after-school care, access to weekend food, job training for teens and more.

The services are not only fun for the kids, but essential to some families.

"Cause I don't work traditional hours so I'll, I might get off a little bit later in the day, 7 or 8 o'clock. By having something that I know is gonna be something safe, something that's gonna be supervised, something where they'll still be able to have fun," said Jesse Hill.

But now that care is being threatened. Federal grants that were approved by Congress and set to be distributed on July 1st are now being held by the Department of Education.

The Trump administration is reviewing not only after-school programs but summer school, English language learning and adult education.

"You know, it's really heartbreaking to think, you know, not just myself but of all the other families and parents that would be affected," said Bryan Benson.

"Since we're not living in the neighborhood, I'm concerned that we'll be one of the first ones to be scratched from the program," said Anthony Montegue.

Completely KIDS CEO Carla Rizzo tells me the Omaha-based nonprofit will have to make some hard decisions if the funding isn't released.

"We're talking about reduced hours. We're talking about fewer services for kids and families. The worst-case scenario would be fewer sites," said Carla Rizzo.

While the funding from this past school year is still intact, the start of the new school year in six weeks is quickly approaching.

For now, no actions have been taken by the nonprofit, but it's something parents are keeping an eye on.

We reached out to the Nebraska delegation and received this statement from Congressman Don Bacon, who says he does not support the freeze.

"We are sending a letter ASAP to the White House and the OMB expressing our concerns. This money is appropriated funds, and our schools have budgeted with these federal commitments in mind. To stop the funding now does not work, and it hurts our local schools who have already signed contracts," said Rep. Bacon.