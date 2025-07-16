LGBTQ+ crisis support option to be eliminated from 988 suicide prevention hotline by the end of the week

The Trump administration plans to eliminate the "Press 3" option for LGBTQ+ youth from the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, a vital resource for mental health support, starting July 17.

Advocates like Michelle Jud, co-founder of Rainbow Parent Nebraska, express concerns that this change will negatively impact mental health services.

Community Alliance emphasizes the importance of the 988 Lifeline and offers additional resources for local support.

A mental health resource for LGBTQ+ youth will soon disappear as the Trump administration announced plans to eliminate the specialized support option from the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Michelle Jud spends her time designing and printing t-shirts for Rainbow Parent Nebraska, a group she co-founded with other mothers to advocate for LGBTQ+ children across the state.

"I try to be encouraging to people and tell them that the pendulum is gonna swing the other way. It is going to, this is not gonna last forever," Jud said.

She says the elimination of the "Press 3" option for LGBTQ+ youth from the 988 crisis line comes at a time when many community members are concerned about mental health resources.

In June, the Trump administration announced on the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website: "The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will no longer silo LGB+ youth services, also known as the 'Press 3 option,' to focus on serving all help seekers, including those previously served through the Press 3 option."

"Just seeing all the stuff that's going on right now, the cuts that are happening, the decisions that are coming down from the Supreme Court, it's going to be. It's going to trigger people," Jud said.

According to national data, crisis calls increased 40% in 2022 after the third option was introduced.

"There is a lot of stigma already attached to getting help, and if you can get help from somebody that you know is affirming or part of the LGBTQ community yourself, that's huge and a lot of times people won't seek mental health care," Jud said.

KMTV contacted Community Alliance about where people in our neighborhoods could get help. A spokesperson said, "The 988 suicide and crisis lifeline is an invaluable tool," and that they offer a 24/7 warm line for individuals to call at 402-715-4226.

The press 3 option for LGBTQ+ youth will no longer be provided starting on July 17.

