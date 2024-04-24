Live on Nebraska project hopes to reach more donors with butterflies

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - April is Nebraska's donate life month, and organizations across the metro are crafting butterflies to show the beauty of saving lives.



Over 100,000 people in the U.S. are in need of an organ

Take a look at the butterfly showcase, the designs symbolize gift of life

Live on Nebraska counted over 300 organ donations in 2023, and hope to facilitate more transplants in 2024.

The butterfly project encouraged organizations to design a butterfly that symbolized the gift of life.

The top three butterflies to have the most user reactions on Live On's Facebook page will be prized with funds to donate to their charity of choice.

