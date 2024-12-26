Local Boy Scout troops help with Christmas tree recycling services

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — When it’s time to clean up the holiday decor, lights and ornaments, it’s also time to put away the Christmas tree. If you got a real one this year here’s one way you can make sure your live tree is recycled.

For 25 years local troops with the Boy Scouts of America have been collecting Christmas trees from homes and local businesses after the holidays.

This year the service project called Scouting for Trees will start the day after Christmas.

Nine troops across Nebraska will have seven planned pickup days collecting up to 7000 trees.

Roger Crom, a coordinator for the project with Troop 558 tells me the volunteering event is about giving back to the community but that it’s also a fun tradition for the kids.

“And they just plain have fun. They really do. They’ll make a contest, who has the tallest tree, who has the shortest tree, you know that kind of stuff and it’s always a lot of fun,” said Crom.

The trees are either taken to the city of Omaha recycling drop-off sites or given to the Henry Doorly Zoo and Wildlife Safari Park.

If you have a tree needing recycled, picks are free, but donations are appreciated. You can schedule a pickup time by going to Scoutingfortrees.com.