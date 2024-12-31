Local law enforcement weigh in on New Year's celebrations and safety

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you'll be celebrating New Year's Eve with a few drinks, the Nebraska State Patrol is urging you to make plans to get home safely. Omaha Police and Fire share tips to stay safe with fireworks.



To ensure drivers are making safe decisions, extra officers will be on patrol tonight and through next weekend.

Neighbors can light off fireworks in Omaha from 5:00 p.m. tonight to 1:00 a.m. on January 1st.

We share city firework ordinances from other cities in the Omaha metro.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Let the new year's celebrations begin. But if you're going out on the town tonight it might be best to leave the car and keys at home. The Nebraska State Patrol want you and the roads safe this New Year’s.

You've heard it but we'll say it again, the Nebraska State Patrol wants you to drive sober or get pulled over.

While New Year’s Eve is a popular time to party, Sergeant James Estwick says if you're going to do it, do it right.

"We encourage you; we truly encourage you to find a designated driver, get a ride share program set up or just stay where you're at. If you're at a friend’s house and you guys are partying at a friend’s house, make it a sleepover,” said Sergeant Estwick.

In 2024 - Sergeant Estwick says DUI's have increased by 20%. With 100 DUI arrests this month alone.

FIREWORK SAFETY:

It's a tradition for some to ring in the new year with sparklers and fireworks but the Omaha Police Department wants to remind neighbors of the city's fireworks ordinance.

Neighbors can light them off in Omaha from 5:00 p.m. tonight to 1:00 a.m. on January 1st.

"If you are 16 or over then you can go ahead and use those consumer fireworks that are legal and if you are 12-15 you have to be accompanied by somebody older than 19,” said Officer Sarah Martier with the OPD.

Outside of Omaha on New Year’s night, Papillion and Gretna allow fireworks to be discharged from 8:00 a.m. through midnight.

Bellevue; 9:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on January 1st.

And in La Vista, they are not permitted at all.

This time of year is a busy time for law enforcement. The Omaha Fire Department says it's important to remember common firework safety practices.

"And make sure you have something to put that - put it out if there was an incident. A bucket of water, I realize it's freezing temperatures, so you probably don't want to drag your hose out of there and get that hooked up, but make sure you have a bucket of water nearby,” said Battalion Chief Coby Werner with the Omaha Fire Department.

Also, keep an eye on your kids and make sure fireworks are a safe distance from home.

Fireworks aren't for everyone so, if you're a pet owner Lost Pets of Omaha Area says it may be helpful to take your dog for a long walk before the fireworks begin. Then find them a quiet place with distracting toys to keep them feeling secure.