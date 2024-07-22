Local leaders and neighbors react to Biden leaving the race

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Neighbors share how they feel about Biden leaving the race with local leaders chiming in about Kamala Harris running for the Democratic nomination.



With mixed emotions, neighbors - some shocked, some expecting it - are talking about this moment and what it means for democrats.

Nebraska Democratic Party Executive Director Precious McKesson spoke with us on the phone to share her thoughts.

Senators in Lincoln on Sunday for a town hall also spoke with us to share their thoughts on Kamala Harris.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Back in Omaha, neighbors are reacting to the news of Biden dropping out of the presidential election. We also connected with state senators and the executive director of the Nebraska Democratic Party to hear what they think.

What was your reaction to Biden dropping out?

“I wasn't happy about it just because I really don't want Trump in office, but I guess we'll see who they put on the ticket,” said Elizabeth.

"I kind of thought it was going to happen. It seemed inevitable after the debate, you know he clearly isn't all there,” said Mike Rolinitis.

With mixed emotions, neighbors - some shocked, some expecting it - are talking about this moment and what it means for democrats.

"This is a time for them to get behind Kamala and you know they've talked about needing something to unify behind and I think this is their moment to do that,” said Richard Lewis.

But not all democrats agree with Kamala Harris being the right choice after President Biden endorsed her.

Nebraska state senators Carol Blood and Terrell McKinney share with us their reactions to the endorsement following a town hall in Lincoln where they learned the news.

"I would like to see an open convention at this point because really were down to the wire and I think people want a choice. I will support whoever the best candidate is,” said Senator Blood.

"I think she should. She's been the vice president and why not? You know, it would be amazing,” said Senator McKinney.

Neighbors we spoke with however, are a little on the fence about Harris running.

"I like her, don't get me wrong but there's several people that don't though and that makes me a little bit nervous on - could she win? I hope she could. I hope she does,” said Elizabeth.

"Both sides are super/hyper attached to their political standpoints and neither one is really understanding what the people need so I don't know if Kamala Harris is a good choice for the country but it's a good choice for a liberal party for sure,” said Phalen Jones.

Nebraska Democratic Party Executive Director Precious McKesson - also at the town hall Sunday - spoke with us on the phone to share her thoughts.

"I'm just feeling like this is going to re-energize everybody. Everybody is going to do all hands-on deck and the major - the ultimate goal for us and what were to do is defeat Donald Trump and J.D Vance November 5th,” said McKesson.

McKesson tells us the Nebraska Democratic Party is still hopeful and that they have also voted to support Kamala Harris for the democratic nomination.