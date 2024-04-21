Lost Pets of Omaha Area reaches goal for a new thermal imaging drone to help find lost pets faster

Posted at 6:21 PM, Apr 21, 2024

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The nonprofit raised $10,000 in under a week to purchase a thermal imaging drone that will help locate lost animals more efficiently. The drone can withstand certain weather and has zoom capabilities.

Last week 3 News Now spoke to Lost Pets of Omaha Area who had an interest in investing in a thermal imaging drone, the only problem, it would be costly and they weren't sure if it was the right way to spend donations.

After our story aired, the organization received a lot of encouragement, prompting them to start a fundraiser.

The new drone has been purchased. The nonprofit looks forward to expanding their services.

