Project Pink'd assembles 900+ care kits for breast cancer survivors in treatment

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The nonprofit makes three different kits: one for surgery relief, one for chemo and one for radiation. Also included in each bag are words of encouragement from a survivor who’s been there.



Breast cancer survivor Britney Holmes shares how the kits she received helped during her treatments and why she's giving back now.

“It’s just the things that the survivor wouldn’t necessarily think about, and they’re gifted to them at the beginning of treatment so they don’t have to worry about that, they can just focus on healing and being there."

On Monday, volunteers will deliver the kits to hospitals, oncology, surgical and radiation centers across Nebraska and western Iowa.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From shampoo to dry mouth spray to a blanket and more, it's more than just a care package, but a piece of encouragement from one breast cancer survivor to the next. At Project Pink’d, volunteers are putting together more than 900 of these kits to let survivors know they don’t have to walk through their journey alone.

Last September, Britney Holmes was diagnosed with breast cancer, something she never saw coming.

“Just totally threw me and my family for a loop,” Holmes said.

During her treatment, one of the things that helped get her through was two Healing Heart Kits from the nonprofit Project Pink’d.

“It just makes you feel like somebody’s taking the time for you specifically, and I just can’t stress enough how great that makes you feel, when you’re in such a low moment,” she said.

The nonprofit makes three different kits: one for surgery relief, one for chemo and one for radiation.

“It’s just the things that the survivor wouldn’t necessarily think about, and they’re gifted to them at the beginning of treatment so they don’t have to worry about that, they can just focus on healing and being there,” said Shawn Garza, executive director of Project Pink’d.

Also included in each bag are words of encouragement from a survivor who’s been there.

For Holmes, who finished chemo in February and is now in recovery, volunteering here and meeting other survivors like herself has helped her build community and a lifetime of support.

“So that has just been incredible, and it’s made me feel like a lot less alone,” said Holmes.

On Monday, volunteers will deliver the kits to hospitals, oncology, surgical and radiation centers across Nebraska and western Iowa.