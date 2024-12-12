'Make the building part of the healing': A look at UNMC's Project Health

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The first phase of UNMC’s new $2.19 billion health care facility is almost complete. We're sharing what this means for the future of healthcare in our state.



The first phase of UNMC's new $2.19 billion health care facility is almost complete and it's the first step towards what the future of healthcare could look like.

"This is truly an important and exciting step forward for us," said Jeffrey Gold, NU System President.

In August, the NU Board of Regents approved the initial plans for project health: a new hospital

UNMC student regent, Pranita Devaraju says there is a need for a project like this to expand opportunities for students like herself.

"I think that these updates facilities would help give the impression that UNMC is a place where students are a meaningful part of the care team," she said.

Pranita says currently over 50% of the patients they see are in Clarkson tower, a building she says is not designed for learners.

"Often you if you walk the halls of Clarkson, you will see, you know, teams of 5, 6, 7 students crowding around the room, crowding around the door of a room trying to hear what's being said."

While Project Health is still in the early design phase, the first phase of the transformational project is almost complete.

The Innovative Design Unit (IDU) in University Tower is the first step in how UNMC wants to redefine health care.

"We were looking at how we can use the space itself to be part of how we teach," said UNMC interim chancellor, Dele Davies.

The IDU will serve as a model for the new hospital.

Beyond serving as a clinical learning center, Project Health will also be a hub for research and offer clinical trials.

"We want every trainee in the country to want to come here and say this is where the cutting-edge type of healing training is going on," said Dr. Davies.

"We continue to believe that Project Next will unquestionably have a transformational impact on the state of Nebraska," said Dr. Gold.

The Innovative Design Unit is set to open in January. Later today our downtown Omaha reporter Molly Hudson is getting a sneak peek inside the unit and will have more from local leaders.