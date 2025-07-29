Man stabbed to death in a Central Omaha home, resident claims it was self-defense

A man was stabbed to death killed at a home in Central Omaha, where an altercation occurred between an elderly tenant and an alleged intruder.

Kennedy Keys told reporter Hannah McIlree walked into the downstairs of the home on 13th Street and discovered an altercation between his 70-year-old roommate and another man.

"We need to stop all this violence, man. It's not even worth it," Keys said.

According to Keys, the man was attempting to rob his elderly roommate when the situation turned physical. He said his roommate grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the other man.

"I asked him, 'Why did you stab him?' He said the man was trying to attack me. There's just no reason to come in and steal and try to get the drug money up, man. It's stupid to die like that," Keys said.

The Omaha Police Department confirmed officers responded to a cutting call at the home, where they found a man unresponsive in the basement. Officers performed CPR and transported the man to Nebraska Medicine, where he was pronounced dead.

Keys said authorities are allowing residents to return to the home, but he expressed concern about sleeping there after the incident.

"He didn't have no other way but to fight back," Keys said.

