Mayor Stothert accuses Sen. McDonnell of using TIF issue for 'political gain'

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This summer two prominent Omaha elected officials have gone back and forth about the streetcar and its funding. Mayor Jean Stothert responded once more to Senator Mike McDonnell's requests to pause the project.

Senator McDonnell has written two letters, one asking for the issuance of bonds for the streetcar to be put to a vote and the other asking for a "pause" on TIF projects.

Stating "many new details have emerged," citing reports from the state auditor.

However, Mayor Stothert accuses McDonnell of using the issue for political gain.

"He's been in the legislature eight years and had eight years of chances if he felt like how we were using TIF or if the TIF laws were wrong to change it and he does it right now when he's turned out and he wants to run for mayor," said Mayor Stothert.

Mayor Stothert says she will not stop using TIF to entice developers to build in Omaha, saying the city is flourishing.

"I think Mike McDonnell needs to reread my letter. I'm sorry. He didn't understand it. We, like I said, we almost wrote an essay on each one of his questions. So his questions were answered. He just didn't like the answer. I think he called me immature. And I think if anybody's immature, it's his misunderstanding and not understanding state law because it was explained to him," said Mayor Stothert.

KMTV contacted Senator McDonnell to see how he felt about the mayor's letter and he sent me the following statement:

"Mayor Stothert's response is extremely disappointing. The concerns of State Auditor Mike Foley and County Assessor Walt Peffer, in addition to my own, are legitimate concerns on behalf of the taxpayers and should be addressed in a professional and mature manner. My questions remain unanswered and that is a disservice to every taxpayer in this city."

Mayor Stothert said she won't be responding to Senator McDonnell about this issue again, instead challenging him to a public debate on the matter.