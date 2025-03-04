Medicaid uncertainty among disability community

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The nonprofit corporation VODEC helps neighbors with developmental disabilities thrive, but $880 billion in proposed healthcare cuts could take away those opportunities if it cuts into Medicaid.



"It could be devastating. It's incredibly frightening to think what might happen if services are cut."

Stepmother Melanie Smith shares how Medicaid supports her 37-year-old daughter Lauren Smith and the challenges they'll face without the services she now receives.

Steve Hodapp, CEO of VODEC shares how the corporation is struggling as is with funding and the fear with this budget resolution lies in the unknown of how it'll affect them.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Here at the Vocational Development Center, or VODEC, 500 neighbors with developmental disabilities are learning how to thrive in their own communities. Soon, those opportunities could be stripped away if $880 billion in proposed healthcare cuts impact Medicaid.

"It could be devastating. It's incredibly frightening to think what might happen if services are cut."

Melanie Smith is the stepmother of 37-year-old Lauren Smith. Lauren was born with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

She’s a part of VODEC’s day habilitation program, a program that meets five days a week.

"There's learning involved where she'll have different classes, and they have a wonderful, kind of culinary school for the participants here," said Melanie.

Like all of the clients here, Lauren receives Medicaid, something her stepmother Melanie says allows her to be a part of VODEC, have access to medical care, supportive therapies, and more.

With the passing of the budget resolution by the House of Representatives last Monday, parents like Melanie are worried about how budget cuts could affect their local support systems.

"These programs are so vital to the most vulnerable members of our communities, and to even consider changing them when they're already so underfunded, it's horrifying, quite honestly," said Melanie.

Some care providers share the same fears. CEO of VODEC, Steve Hodapp, tells us part of their fear is in the unknown.

"So it's hard to plan around that—if it's across-the-board cuts, if it's more surgical in nature—we, we don't know," he said.

The federal budget cuts, including the $880 billion, will be mandatory over the next 10 years.

"Every year it's a struggle for us to see if we can get enough funding just to do what it is that we do. Our costs continually go up like everybody else's expenses do. Insurance goes up, occupancy costs go up, staff labor goes up," said Hodapp.

Struggling as is, these neighbors are forced to take it day by day right now.

"It's not just what she needs today. It's that these programs enable both families and individuals to have a future that really has dignity and has purpose," said Melanie.

VODEC wants neighbors to contact their state representatives to share how cuts to Medicaid will affect them. You can find that information here.