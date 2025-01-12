Midtown Crossing Family Fun Day

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Family across the Omaha Metro came together for an indoor winter wonderland at the Midtown Crossing.

Princesses, pizza, ice cream and activities filled the midtown crossing retail shops to bring families together.

Inside Smokin Oak the winter queen socialized with families and read stories by the warm fire.

There was also face painting inside other retail stores, along with a snowflake decorating station inside Anderson O'brien Fine Arts.

"Pretty much cabin fever… time to get outside and time to get outside and do something outside the house… and we know she loves to color…'who did we get to see today? 'grandma lewis and Elsa and Ana, and Olof," said Patty and Tim Wesling and Ellie Morris.

The event was hosted by Together a local non-profit focused on ending hunger and homelessness.