Midtown Merry Market kicks off the holiday season for shoppers and small businesses

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A big idea often motivates someone to start a small business. But getting the word out about your product can sometimes be a challenge. Neighbors came to Midtown on Sunday where a special market highlighted handiwork and unique holiday gifts.

The Midtown Merry Market is Midtown Crossing's kickoff to the holiday season.

"It's the first time a lot of folks have seen Santa this time of year that you're seeing … hearing the Christmas music, seeing all the fun things and an opportunity to shop local and for those you love," said Amanda Lustgraaf, Marketing Communications Coordinator for Midtown Crossing.

Shopping local with 30 vendors including Morgan Crawford, co-owner of Patched.

"We have blank hats of all different kinds. We've got foam, cotton, now we have corduroy and we've got a ton of patches so it's, people can come, they can pick their patches. We'll help them design it, patch it on. They've got their one of a kind hat," said Crawford.

This is their first year in business.

"It's been crazy busy, rarely a free weekend."

But Crawford says the holiday season is a great time to interact with neighbors and share what they do.

"You know, they make great holiday gifts. It's like I said before, it's just a, one of a kind thing. It's a lot of times nobody owns that hat that you make."

Jill Dudzinski, owner of the Hello Ruby Boutique, says owning a small business comes with seasonal ebbs and flows.

"I think in the recent years we really tried to just talk about supporting local. You can get, you know, things online, you know, for $10 but maybe thinking of where your product is coming from," said Dudzinski.

She says November is a big month for them and events like this and Small Business Saturday are big days for business.

"So, you know, we know people are going to shop at the big box stores and small business. So if you can just, you know, have a mix of both, that's all we ask," said Dudzinski.

You can catch Patched, Hello Ruby and some of these other vendors next weekend at the Holiday Modern Market at the Omaha Palazzo. The event is hosted by A Local Collective and will be Friday, Nov. 22nd from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm and Saturday, Nov. 23rd from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.