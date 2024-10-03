MIDWEST PRINCESS: Chappell Roan fans prep for concert with shopping event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Missouri native Chappell Roan is a rising pop star with a huge following. She's performing Thursday night in Council Bluffs and her fans prepared with a special shopping event at Albany and Avers in Dundee.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

My generation had Madonna, Millennials had Britney Spears and Gen Z has the Midwest Princess, Chappel Roan.

I’m neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel.

On Thursday night, Roan is playing Council Bluffs and this Dundee boutique is helping its customers get ready.

“It’s such a big deal.”

Amanda Failla owns Albany and Avers. A huge Chappell Roan fan, she’s hosting a pre-concert shopping party.

“Chappell has no rules with her clothing and I love that about her, too, anything goes ... There’s pictures of her wearing camo and then there’s pictures of her all dressed up wearing sparkles and sequins,” said Failla.

Known for her over-the-top style, fashion is part of the experience at a Chappell Roan concert. Anna Rodriguez-Popp is shopping for the concert with friends.

“It’s the whole part of making the memory, right? Like, you want this to be memorable so the going out and buying something that is specific for this event, you’re going to be able to look at and be like, ‘Man, there’s so many great memories that are attached to this outfit,’” said Rodriuez-Popp.

For fans in Iowa and Nebraska Roan’s music is relatable.

“Having her be from like, Missouri, some place so close, like, we see the way she dresses, the things that she experiences so it’s easier for us to connect to the music,” said Rodriguez-Popp.

Failla, who mostly sells pre-owned clothing, appreciates Roan's commitment to thrifting some of her outfits as well as her openness.

“Chappell is a great ice for the LGBTQ community, which, we don’t always get people around the Midwest again who have a stance like that and who want to be known for that,” she said. “Also her stance on mental health. I think that’s a thing that we don’t always hear about very often.”

Shoppers were lined up early outside Albany and Avers on Wednesday. Most said they would also line up early, probably by afternoon, for the concert at Westfair, which starts at 8 pm tonight.

At Albany and Avers in Dundee, with all the Midwest Princesses, I’m your neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel

