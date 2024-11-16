Multiple homes demolished in Blackstone for new apartment complex

Demolition of buildings at 38th Avenue and Dodge Street for a new seven-story complex.

Tenants were given short notice to vacate.

Residents express concerns about finding new homes and the impact of demolition.

Local preservationist emphasizes the loss of neighborhood character.

Buildings had historic charm but were in poor condition inside.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Several buildings and one apartment complex are being torn down so that a "modern" seven-story new complex can be built.

In September tenants told KMTV's Nolan Buhlman they were served a notice, they had to be out by the end of the month, because the property had been sold and the buildings were going to be razed.

Renter Theo Undergrove expressed concern about having to find a new home without much notice.

"I felt like I was finally going to get somewhere in Omaha," said Undergrove.

What was once Undergrove's home is a pile of rubble full of bricks, pipes, and broken glass.

Brooks Latimer lives in the building next door and says the demolition has made it difficult for him and his roommates to find parking.

"There's been spots here but now that the rubble is there, it kind of messes that up with all the glass and everything," said Latimer.

Preserve Omaha President Tim Reeder says… he's not opposed to new apartment complexes going up here, but he also doesn't want the character of neighborhoods like Blackstone to disappear..

"I'm not saying these new buildings don't have some style or character to them, but it's not what was here, these houses and the people that lived here are what made the community it is," said Reeder.

Even though the buildings were full of charm and history on the outside, KMTV was told they were also full of problems inside.

"The one in the end is probably the best in the most in shape house. Well, I, I mean, it was, but, I mean, they were kind of in bad shape. I've been in one of them and it was, it was in bad shape," said Latimer.