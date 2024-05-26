'My heart was racing': Fans relive their favorite moments after Huskers win Big Ten Championship

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It was a memorable day for Husker fans as many watched the Husker baseball team win it's first Big Ten Championship title from inside The Chuck.



Husker fans share how they were feeling going into this final game.

Fans also share their favorite moments of the game and what they think helped the huskers pull off the win.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Big ten champs’ baby, woooo! Go big red!"

"It was what you'd expect 13,300 husker fans to do. It was fun, they brought it,” said Mark Olson.

"It's just absolutely electric. Nothing better honestly,” said Drew Borchers.

After the Huskers lost their first game in the tournament earlier this week, some fans went into this championship game feeling a little nervous.

"Yeah, they got shelled that first game,” said Calvin Mak.

"It was bizarre like we started off rough a little bit. Gave up the one-run the first inning. Then we started coming back, the crowd lit up. We got the team going. Got the energy rolling, it was simple,” said Brady Blair.

Simple fans say, thanks to the sea of red.

"I know it’s a neutral site, but a lot of Husker support out here, so it's been a bunch of fun,” said Calvin.

And what's a good game without some favorite moments:

"It's definitely the Josh Caron home run to right. That was a big - we needed a run. We were down one, we needed one to kind of turn the tide and so that was a huge moment for sure,” said Calvin.

"That was by far my favorite moment. Tie it up and then Gabe Swanson came in at the very end. Hit a great double and got Cayden Brumbaugh come all the way home,” said Dayne Hinrichs.

So, while the game had some on the edge of their seats.

"My heart was racing but it yeah. This team has pulled through on so many big games and you hope that that would happen, and it did,” said Sally Olson.

Fans will be reliving this experience for a while.

"The kids were just thrilled to death with every hit. You know with every pitch even. So then to see them actually win just, once again that electrification that goes through a person when you get to see them win,” said Marcia Gibson.