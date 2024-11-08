Nebraska dentist denounces RFK Jr's call to remove fluoride from drinking water

RFK Jr. advocates for removing fluoride from the nation's water supply, citing health concerns.

Fluoride has been a part of Omaha's water supply since 1968.

Mayor Jean Stothert says she needs more information before considering any changes to fluoride in the water.

Dental experts argue that fluoride has significant benefits for oral health, including preventing cavities.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

President elect Donald Trump is stepping back into power in January, which means other prominent figures may take roles alongside him. At numerous rallies Pres. Trump has discussed a possible role in his administration for Robert F. Kennedy Jr in public health.

Saturday RFK Jr wrote on X "The Trump White House will advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water."

He says the mineral causes a variety of health issues including: arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, and thyroid disease.

Nebraska Dental Association President Jessica Meeske says science proves that's just not true and says fluoride has many known benefits especially for oral care, helping to prevent cavities and strengthen enamel.

"If we were to look at removing the fluoride from the water from Nebraska communities, we would see a huge spike in tooth decay. Fluoridation plays a huge role in helping Nebraskans from not having dental disease and helps keep costs lower for them," said Dr Meeske.

According to the CDC, fluoride is used in the drinking water in 40 out of the 50 states. And if you pick up almost any popular toothpaste, you'll notice it's one of the top ingredients.

"Water fluoridation was considered to be one of the top 10 most important public health successes of the last century," said Dr Meeske.

In 2008 the Nebraska Legislature passed a law requiring fluoridation of water in any city or village with a population of 1,000 people or more, unless they already had a naturally high amount of fluoride in the water.

However, fluoride has been in Omaha's water supply for much longer. According to M.U.D fluoridation was approved by Omaha voters in 1968.

KMTV asked Mayor Jean Stothert, a former nurse, if she would consider taking it out of the water supply.

"That is something that has not been discussed with me or brought up with me at all before. I would answer that, I would definitely need to know a lot more about it," said Mayor Stothert.

A M.U.D. spokesperson told KMTV the district meets all state and federal standards for drinking water.

