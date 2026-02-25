Nebraska farmers look to cut costs as tariffs squeeze profits

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I spoke with farmers at the Farmer2Farmer Conference in Omaha about how they are adapting to rising input costs and what changes they hope to see in future legislation.

Clark McPheeters, a bio engineer and lifelong Nebraska farmer, said fertilizer prices have climbed significantly in recent years.

"They're probably 20-30% higher than they were 5 years ago," McPheeters said.

McPheeters left farming briefly to study engineering before returning, and he now applies those skills to managing his operation as efficiently as possible.

"It's a farm but really what I'm managing is a manufacturing plant. I'm trying to take inputs and make outputs and do it as efficiently in terms of cost and resources as possible," McPheeters said.

One way McPheeters is cutting costs is by purchasing local manure as a fertilizer alternative for his soybeans, corn and alfalfa farm. The approach is less expensive than commercial fertilizers, which have been heavily affected by tariffs.

Farmers Business Network Co-Founder Charles Baron said trade policy would be a top priority for him in a new farm bill.

"Exporting is so important to Nebraska. Having strong export partners and strong trade partners to count on probably would be at the top of everyone's wishlist," Baron said.

McPheeters said expanded insurance options would be the most meaningful help for Nebraska farmers, particularly during dry months.

"Insurance offerings would be useful where you could choose certain months where I need rainfall in those months, for example. I think in the digital age of farming there are a lot of things that are possible," McPheeters said.

A major focus at the Farmer2Farmer Conference was artificial intelligence on the farm — a growing tool farmers are exploring to improve efficiency during difficult financial times.

