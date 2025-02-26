Nebraska Furniture Mart highlights local artist for Black History Month

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in Omaha, In celebration of Black History Month, Nebraska Furniture Mart is highlighting local Black artist through an exhibit meant to showcase their talents.

Nebraska Furniture Mart is displaying several local artist in one of their show rooms. The annual art exhibit this year, is titled "A Celebration of Black Culture".

"She went her way and I went mine and I rediscovered my love for art," said Jevon Woods.

Jevon Woods, is one of the artist being highlighted this year. Woods born and raised in Lincoln says he creates his best art here in his studio.

Wood says, his style is Afro-centric, colorful and depicts real life and emotions. He says, months like February are useful for black artists. The spotlight allows them to be recognized however he believes it's not enough.

"You know were just like anybody else… can be celebrated 24/7, 365, you know what I mean, so let that always be the message at the beginning and end of things, that we're to be celebrated, that we don't have any days off of our celebration," said Woods.

Woods says since being at the NFM his art has received more attention. The art exhibit at Nebraska Furniture Mart in Omaha, will wrap up on March 2nd. In Omaha, I'm Melissa Wright.