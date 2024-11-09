Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard pays tribute to Dr. Louise LaFramboise

Dr. Louise LaFramboise honored by Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard at UNMC.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

UNMC nurses got a chance to say thank you to former director Dr. Louise LaFramboise. The Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard helped host UNMC's living tribute for Dr. LaFramboise, who colleagues say helped make the program what it is today.

Guard members surrounded Dr. LaFramboise holding candles, symbolizing the light of nursing. A throwback to Florence Nightingale who carried a candle to check on soldiers during the Crimean War in the 1850s.

Dr. LaFramboise was presented with white roses and Dean Lapena Sharp-McHenry reminisced on the impact she had on the school. This is Dean Sharp-McHenry's first living tribute in her time as dean.

"She has educated thousands of undergraduate and graduate students over those 38 years and her research has, she has received funding for more than $12.4 million in funding for her research. So we would not be the same," said Dean Sharp-McHenry.

Dr. LaFramboise served as a director and assistant dean, she was also an active member of the Nebraska State Board of Nursing.

She says she didn't realize how much of a positive impact she's had on students and faculty.

"For me it's every day just showing up and doing my job. So it's not that I think I came to work and did anything special. I was just doing my job and the fact that so many people had those perceptions is overwhelming," said Dr. LaFramboise.

Governor Jim Pillen also wrote Dr. LaFramboise a letter thanking her for years of dedicated service.