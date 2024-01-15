Negative temperatures and school cancellations

Omaha metro parents talk about how the cold and snowy weather has impacted their kids and what they think will happen with more cold weather on the way.

We caught up with parents at the Durham museum and in Dundee.

Omaha Metro school districts have plans in place to determine school cancellations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Many students had the day off on Monday plus several days last week because of the weather. At the Durham Museum, parents talk about the cold and school cancellations.

"They just were off for Christmas break and then had so many days off last week for the snow so it's time for them to go back."

Erin Poyner has two girls who go to Portal Elementary in the Papillion La Vista school district. She's ready for her kids to go back.

"I think the roads are OK unless they cancel just for the cold but if we're out here and there's a lot of people that seem to be out and about, I think it's time for them to go back"

Jackie Steiner feels differently; "No, they need to stay where it's warm it's just too cold outside."

Her kids go to Roncali and St. James Catholic Dchool.

And since she works from home, having them around wasn't an issue.

"And they loved it playing out in the snow, but limited because it was just way too cold to be out."

Out and about in the cold in Dundee was Stephanie Pretz and her two boys. They go to Dundee Elementary.

"The routine is off, and it needs to get back on schedule just to get everybody back in a rhythm."

She hopes students don't have to make up days at the end of the year.

"We got you know spring break coming up in two months, so they have to at least get some learning for these kids whether they want to do it or not."

OPS says its goal is to give as much advance notice as possible with the hope of letting families know the night before.

Other districts like Elkhorn, Millard, Westside and Papillion La Vista have similar guidelines: All say the decision to close or delay school is made with the safety of students, staff and families in mind.