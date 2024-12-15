Neighbor watches his car get hit three times after icy roads impact Omaha

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

By late Saturday evening, most roads were dry, the stories people tell of Friday night.

I talked to a central Omaha neighbor who says he watched four cars spin out on his street, all of them banged into his car and one even landed on its side!

"God like another one and then another one," said Peyton Zyla. "It's just really what I was thinking, I'm just thinking, I hoping in my mind, I'm just hoping like someone doesn't come down too fast down the street."

Peyton Zyla spent much of Friday evening outside his home near 45th and Seward helping drivers who had trouble on the iced-over street. One car wound up in his front garden another slid down the hill, hit his car, and then hit a police cruiser that had stopped to help after a truck toppled.

Zyla says these things happen with this type of weather.

"It was definitely a crazy a night, um, I was probably outside two maybe three hours, that whole time," said Zyla.

The car Zyla has been driving, hit three time in one night. Zyla says with the damage done to his car and his home, he's just happy no one was seriously hurt.