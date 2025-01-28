Neighbors across Omaha provide food and winter necessities for City View tenants

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright at City View, where over the weeks we've reported on the conditions inside the complex. Some residents saying inside of the apartment, there's bed bugs, mold and even feces in hallways. Now, neighbors across Omaha are coming together to provide food and winter necessities for people living here.

Neighbors are stepping up to help those living here. Over the weeks, we've talked with neighbors about a list of issues within this building. Tenants describing the living conditions as terrible. Now neighbors are providing for those here by donating a hot meal, winter clothes and blankets.

"I think it just shows that you care and we are talking about most of these residents are north Omaha nave and some south Omaha native but people are people, it's time we have to look out for each other," said Sherman Wells, a community advocate. "Humans, have to look out for each other no matter where the reason is."

The food today was provided by Haven Express a food truck vendor based in north Omaha. While today was about giving back to those in this complex, the owner of Haven Express says this is his way of celebrating five years of business.