Neighbors celebrate the 147th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Omaha

Neighbors came together to show their appreciation for law enforcement, enjoy Irish dancers, and happily collect candy from the streets in downtown.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors flooded the streets in green to celebrate the Irish heritage at the annual Saint Patrick's day parade in downtown.

Police officers, firefighters, dancers, and a lot of candy filled the street this morning. Some neighbors cheered and thanked law enforcement for their service during the 147th annual St. Patrick's Day parade. Others rushed the streets for the sweet treats being thrown.

"We saw a parade coming down, so we decided to come and joy and watch and get some candy," said Kingston Reed

"I love seeing the fire trucks and the police officers and I like the candy it's yummy plus it's cool to see the Irish dancers because I'm a dancer too," said Claira Wormington

This year’s parade took a new route that went through the Old Market and avoided Harney Street due to streetcar construction. The new route didn’t stop neighbors from coming out and enjoying the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

