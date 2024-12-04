Neighbors get into the Christmas spirit at the Durham Museum

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This is our second year coming for the tree lighting, this is our first time we've done the extra activities but um yeah we're here to enjoy the Christmas festivities,” said Brittany Wilkerson.

The annual Christmas tree lighting at the Union Station returned on Saturday. Neighbors ready for Christmas decorated cookies, listened to music, participated in scavenger hunt and counted down for the tree lighting. Neighbors attending say this is one of their favorite parts of the year.

“This is our second year coming for the tree lighting, this is our first time we've done the extra activities but um yeah we're here to enjoy the Christmas festivities,” said Brittany Wilkerson.

You can now also enjoy family nights with Santa and holiday concerts at the Durham Museum.

