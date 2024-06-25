Neighbors keep a close eye on flooding as Omaha metro temporarily closes parks

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From the Omaha RiverFront to NP Dodge Park, neighbors are keeping a close eye on the Missouri River flooding. Park closures are in effect until further notice, but that's not neighbors biggest worry.



"NP dodge just got put back together. So, it's, it'll be a shame to see if that gets re-flooded again because it's a real nice area. My son loves the bike path.”

Neighbors reflect on past floods, noting what damage it can do to their area.

Omaha Public Works Department is trying to mitigate flood damages.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Along the Missouri River at Rivers Edge Park in Council Bluffs, water is creeping on to land as the river continues to flood. We’re tracking that flooding and talking to neighbors along the river about the impacts on them.

From the Omaha Riverfront to NP Dodge Park, neighbors like Steven Ortmeier are closely watching the Missouri River.

But the park flooding isn't his biggest worry because he lives near the river in Wyman Heights.

"At the bottom of the hill, we kind of have one way in one way out. So, if that water tends to creep up higher, we may end up just being stuck in our house until the water recedes back down,” he said.

Other neighbors like Al Harter worry for their loved ones. He has a son who just picked up his boat in Okoboji.

"He says you can't believe it. You couldn't drive for getting through, getting through there. Spencer shut down”, said Harter.

While the flooding started in Northwest Iowa. The overflow is heading down stream slowly starting to creep on to land in Omaha.

"I guess it's inevitable,” said Chris Ekholm.

He lives in the River’s Edge Apartments and has seen what flooding can do to the area.

"I don't know how far it's going to come up here, but, you know, it just creates a whole lot of work for everybody again,” said Ekholm.

As for the closures, those will remain in effect until further notice as the Omaha Public Works Department tries to mitigate flood damages.