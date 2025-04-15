Neighbors speak with City of Omaha Candidates at Dundee forum, discuss streets, taxes, and housing

Dundee neighbors got a chance to take their questions directly to several candidates running for city office.. Many neighbors wanted answers about public safety, affordable housing, and street repairs.

Kristen Beat lives in Dundee, she wanted a chance to meet local officials who represent her voice.

"I think local candidates impact us more than a federal policy and I really wanted to get a stance on their issues," said Beat.

The Dundee Memorial Park Association held the forum Monday night. KMTV asked attendees what they wanted to hear from Mayor Jean Stothert and mayoral candidate John Ewing.

"Want to chat with them about what they see in terms of transportation for the city, city planning, and property taxes," said Beat.

"I also wanted to meet John Ewing and his wife and what Mayor Jean Stothert had to say about the streets," said Colleen Richardson

Mayor Stothert and Ewing spoke with many neighbors. The one things almost every attendee wanted to hear about was the streets. KMTV asked both what their solutions were.

Hannah McIlree

Ewing focused on changes to the current system.

"As an example the wrong concrete mix for 12 years to repair our streets then we have more potholes and more damage to the streets and we go back and have to repair them because we haven’t used the right material. Find out what the right materials are find out what cities are using materials like Minneapolis, where they don’t have the same issues," said Ewing.

While Stothert discussed current successes and her path forward.

"We spent an additional $400 million on our roads in Omaha. You know we have already have and rehabilitated about 1000 miles, that's a 1/ 5 of all roads so we are really able, when they say roads are an issue, I am able to say what I’ve done and all of the progress we made and then we were going in the future with it too," said Stothert.

The City of Omaha election is Tuesday, May 13th.

