New apartment complex with Airbnb and VRBO units opening in Central Omaha

A new apartment complex at 36 and Leavenworth will have 75% of its units dedicated to Airbnb and VRBO rentals.

The neighborhood along Leavenworth has seen significant changes and ongoing construction is affecting local businesses.

Junk n Treasure, a near decade-old business in the area, is optimistic about increased foot traffic from the development.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There's a new apartment complex going up at 36 and Leavenworth. These buildings are common but what's unique about it is that the majority of the units will be Airbnb or VRBO rentals, not regular homes.

The complex, according to city plans, will be called "36th and Leavenworth," 75% of the building will be designated for short term rentals through Airbnb and VRBO.

They've really built up a lot of apartments in the area and we've gotten business down the street called The Mill and we got a lot of young people coming into the neighborhood. It's been really great.

Darrell and Loran Schulte are brothers and co-owners of Junk n Treasure.

"We just like keeping real cool second hand stuff," said D Schulte.

It's up the street from the new complex, the Schulte's say they're excited to have some more foot traffic in the area.

"Over the seven years, I mean, it, it's night and day compared to what was," said D Schulte.

KMTV went to the architect's website, it shows the units are geared towards traveling medical professionals--music to the Schulte brothers' ears.

"It'll be good, good for our business directly because they, if they want something to remember that they've been here, they usually just, you know, buy something here," said L Schulte.

City documents from April 18, 2023 they show the building was supposed to be complete in spring 2024. KMTV reached out to the developer to see what the updated timeline is but they haven't responded yet.

