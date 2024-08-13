New report alleges Ben Sasse tripled office spending at University of Florida

New information surrounding Ben Sasse's resignation has come out

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We just learned new in formation about former Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse's resignation as University of Florida president and his spending during his 17 month stretch as UF president.

Nebraska Republicans were shaken when Sasse announced he was leaving the Senate to take a job at the University of Florida in 2022. Before his time in DC Sasse served as President of Midland University in Fremont.

According to Alligator, a UF media outlet that covers university news, Sasse tripled his office's spending from nearly 6 million to 17.3 million dollars. Putting money towards things like consulting contracts and high-paying positions for previous GOP colleagues, he hired six ex-Senate staffers and two former Republican officials.

Which, the Alligator says, accounted for nearly 30 percent of his offices spending.

On example is James Wegman, he was Sasse's former Senate communications director, and hired to be UF's vice president of communications.

His salary was $432,000, a large leap from the previous VPC who made $270,000.

Travel expenses also increased under Sasse. The previous annual expense averaged out around 28 thousand, in Sasse's time at UF it increased to 633 thousand dollars a year.

Sasse says the reason for his resignation was due to his wife's epilepsy diagnosis.