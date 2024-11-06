NEW SEASON, NEW COURT: Creighton Bluejays share details on changes to basketball court

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Before the Creighton men's basketball team kicks-off their regular season, Creighton athletics gives us a closer look at the new court, sharing details on how it honors the traditions of the program.



New details on the court include retired jersey numbers, the first year Creighton recognized collegiate basketball, old logo's and the seven core Jesuit values.

Also new - more court side seats to meet fan demand.

Who's ready for some Jays basketball? With the kick-off to the regular season fans sitting in the arena might notice a few changes to the Bluejay court. Lets take a look.

"It's really a, one of a kind kind of court," said Rob Anderson, with Creighton Athletics communications.

"But it's a way to say, hey, this is, this is Creighton, you know, these are some things that are important to the university," said Anderson.

Anderson says it goes back to creating that feeling for fans... of experiencing a game in-person.

"Creighton's playing a top 25 team or a rival or just, you know, a buzzer beater type game, there's something different about being there."

Also new, more court side seats so fans can get closer to action.

"With the numbers of people that Creighton has gotten fan wise being top 10 in attendance every year, there's always people that are trying to join and hey, how can I get involved. And certainly there's a huge demand to get closer and closer to the court."

Anderson says with that demand, it's an opportunity for the university to create some extra revenue too.

The new design for the court took about a year to plan. It was put together right before Creighton's first exhibition game on October 26th but now this will be the first time fans will get to see it for a regular season game.