New Year's Eve firework show downtown dazzles attendees

A large crowd gathered for New Year's Eve firework show downtown.

Spectacular display lights up the night sky, wowing attendees.

Free parking provided for attendees.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hannah McIlree

Many of our neighbors welcomed the New Year together, gathering to watch the annual firework show downtown.

The Holiday Lights Festival capped of their month of magic with a New Year Eve firework shows..neighbors gathered from all across Omaha to take in the sight..

Evelyn Stuck's has been coming downtown to watch the show for the last few years.

"Gene Leahy's kind of a great place to come and watch the fireworks every year with all the lights and everything.Great way to start the year," said Stuck.

Fireworks were shot off at the riverfront and could be seen throughout downtown, the old market and across the river at River's Edge Park in Council bluffs.

Organizers say it's because they wanted locals to find hidden gems around the city.