Nostalgic and stylist: Dundee's vintage market

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In your Dundee neighborhood, the clothing store Albany and Avers hosted their first vintage market.

Shoppers could visit over ten different vendors each with unique finds from different decades.

Items ranged from furniture to jewelry, accessories and of course clothing.

Taylor Richards, who runs his small business, Vintage Rich was excited to be a part of the day sharing his passion for nostalgic styles.

"I think it's just all like going back to the childhood and bringing that inner child back out of you and bringing those pieces back then into your life so,” said Richards.

Albany and Avers wanted to start this new market to help promote re-purposing items.

The owner says when you purchase something vintage you’re helping to keep things out of the landfill and into the hands of someone else who can care for it.