Omaha 2025 street projects revealed, focus on restoration and preservation

Last weeks snow has melted and it's giving our neighbors a clear view of the streets, and their problems. Monday the city announced their 2025 street projects, part of the Street Preservation Fund.

In 2020 Omaha voters approved a 200 million dollar bond for street repairs. This year about 28.6 million dollars will be spent on resurfacing 150 lane miles.

According to the city 41 projects are planned for this year, 21 major street projects and 10 residential.

They city said these projects are in addition to traditional capital improvements which include: bridge improvements, widening two-lane segments, and safety improvements at intersections.

Brian Halpenny says he'd like to see some improvements in Central Omaha.

"I think Center Street is a little rough in some place, I don't get downtown very much, but,, I do drive up and down Center Street," said Halpenny.

Mayor Jean Stothert wrote in a statement that before the Street Preservation Fund was created, the city did not have a long term road maintenance plan and wrote:

"I proposed this expanded funding for road repair so our roads are repaired, maintained and safe for all users."

Voters approved a second bond last fall, for 192 million dollars, to continue with other much needs improvements through out the city.

Halpenny says in recent years he's noticed a big improvement in street conditions..

"They really salted the heck out of everything, and,, that seems to have taken care of any of the ice or issues that we've ever had in the past. But as far as the actual potholes and stuff this year I don't think it's that bad," said Halpenny.

City Council will begin considering bids in March. A list of street preservation fund projects is available on the Keep Moving Omaha website.

