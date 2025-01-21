Omaha alumni watch Notre Dame's return to the championship at Barrett's

Ryan Loots, a Notre Dame alum, shares his dedication to attending games, regardless of weather conditions.

He expressed excitement over Notre Dame's performance this season, particularly their victories over Indiana and Georgia.

The Notre Dame community shows strong support for their team through thick and thin.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Monday's frigid temperatures did not slow down Notre Dame Alumni and fans from watching the college football national championship. Many, gathered at Barrett's Barely Corn.

"I bleed blue and gold," said Notre Dame alum Ryann Loots.

Loots graduated from Notre Dame in 2001, he says he never misses a game, not even when it's negative 5 degrees out. Monday he walked a mile to watch.

"It's been a great season. I never expected them to be here first of all, and I do have to say the 12 playoff has been very exciting, you know, beating Indiana, then they beat Georgia, that was exciting," said Loots.

Not everybody in this group went to the school, but they still have connections to this team. Nicholas Segura grew up watching games with his Grandfather, a Vietnam veteran and Notre Dame graduate.

"My first game was 07' against Nevada," said Segura.

Other connections to this team, Omaha native Colin Mahoney kept crowds entertained as the Leprechaun Mascot, three local players Westside grads Anthony and Teddy Rezac and Burke High School's Xavier Watts took to the grid iron in tonights big game.

"All American Xavier Watts is gonna be an all pro one day.I can see it," said Segura.

Fans say they're happy they got to see home town kids play on a national stage.