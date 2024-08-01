Omaha Archbishop denies sexual abuse of a child allegations detailed in lawsuit

Victims of abuse are calling for the resignation of Archbishop George Lucas

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Last week a 74 page lawsuit detailing alleged sexual abuse in St Louis rocked members of the Catholic Church thought the Midwest. Wednesday at St Cecelia's Catholic Cathedral victims of abuse are calling for the resignation of Archbishop George Lucas who was named in that lawsuit and alleges he sexually abused a child in St Louis.

Track: Archbishop Lucas was one of 56 PRIESTS in the St. Louis Archdieose accused of SEXUAL ABUSE.

David Clohessy a members of Survivors Network of those abused by priests came to Omaha Wednesday share his story of abuse in St. Louis and to advocate for other victims. He does not say Lucas is his abuser.

"What makes me feel especially sad is that, it does not have to be this way," said Clohessy.

The group stood outside the cathedral with photos of victims.

"If more members of the hierarchy are held to account and pay a price for ignoring and concealing abuse, that will go a long, long way towards, you know, remedying injustice and towards protecting children," said Clohessy.

In a taped statement to Omaha catholics Archbishop Lucas denied the allegations.

"The allegation against me by an anonymous person is a complete fabrication. It never happened. I have never had sexual contact with another person," said Archbishop Lucas.

Archbishop Lucas turned in his resignation in June, he says it's not in response to the allegations, but because he turned 75, which is required of all bishops when they reach that age.

"I'm gonna call on Archbishop Lucas to submit to an independent investigation in regards to these accusations that were made against him in this lawsuit. Independent, not in house," said a Omaha resident who wished to remain anonymous.

SNAP is calling for the immediate resignation of Lucas.