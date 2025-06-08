Omaha Art Fair brings community together through creativity and connection

The Omaha Art Fair steps in after the final Omaha Summer Arts Festival, continuing a decades-long legacy of celebrating the arts.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More than 100 artists from across the country gathered in Omaha this weekend for the first-ever Omaha Art Fair at Aksarben Village.

The free event welcomed visitors of all ages with live music, hands-on activities, and—most importantly—a celebration of artistic talent from across the U.S.

The Omaha Art Fair now takes the place of the long-running Omaha Summer Arts Festival, which wrapped up its final event last year.

For artists like Adam Weis, who participated in the original festival for years, the new tradition is a meaningful continuation.

“That’s where I once got my biggest exposure,” Weis said. “People like to see it, touch it. When you have a big crowd of people together, it just creates a beautiful atmosphere. Everyone starts to see what could go well in their home. They see someone else carrying around something and ask, ‘Oh, where’d you get that?’ So it works out wonderfully.”

Weis says he’s hopeful this new chapter will not only bring neighbors together, but continue spotlighting artists from all backgrounds for years to come.

