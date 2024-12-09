Omaha based company packs 1,000 winter kits for Siena Francis

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An Omaha based engineering company partnered with United Way of the Midlands to bring joy and warmth to Sienna Francis House. This weekend during HDR's engineering conference they made a pit stop between meeting sessions to bring joy to those who are without home this winter season.

In partnership with United Way of the Midlands HDR employees are packing kits filled with food, winter necessities and a note of hope to those in the Siena Francis house.

Shawna Forsberg, the CEO of United Way of the Midlands says this is all apart of their mission to support the community in all aspects.

"We’re in the middle of the holidays right and it’s important for everybody to think of others and and when you’re fortunate," said Forsberg. "It’s important to give back and we have a beautiful day today but just a couple days ago it was pretty darn cold out and so you know, these kits really help people as the weather is turning into cold times."

All 1,000 kits packed on Sunday will be delivered and passed out to those at the Siena Francis House today.

